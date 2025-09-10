Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Energizing Visit to Raebareli

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, invigorating party supporters with various engagements. His presence left a palpable sense of enthusiasm among the public. Gandhi reviewed developmental projects and met with local communities, concluding with a meeting of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:10 IST
Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for a dynamic two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli. The visit is set to include participation in numerous programs and reviewing key developmental projects.

Upon landing at Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh airport, Gandhi was welcomed by prominent Congress figures including state president Ajai Rai. He then traveled by road to Raebareli to engage in various scheduled activities.

Gandhi's arrival has sparked excitement among party workers, as evidenced by prominent posters featuring him alongside prominent political figures. His presence is seen as morale-boosting for the Congress supporters across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

