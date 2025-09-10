Rahul Gandhi's Energizing Visit to Raebareli

Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for a dynamic two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli. The visit is set to include participation in numerous programs and reviewing key developmental projects.

Upon landing at Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh airport, Gandhi was welcomed by prominent Congress figures including state president Ajai Rai. He then traveled by road to Raebareli to engage in various scheduled activities.

Gandhi's arrival has sparked excitement among party workers, as evidenced by prominent posters featuring him alongside prominent political figures. His presence is seen as morale-boosting for the Congress supporters across the state.

