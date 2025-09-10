Left Menu

France Ablaze: Protests Challenge Macron's Leadership

Mass protests erupted in Paris and across France, with demonstrators blocking roads and clashing with police who responded with tear gas. Nearly 200 arrests were made in an effort to challenge President Macron and his administration. The protests, although falling short of their goal to 'Block Everything,' caused significant disruption.

Updated: 10-09-2025 14:04 IST
  • France

In a show of defiance against President Emmanuel Macron, protests erupted across France on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption and chaos. Demonstrators blocked roads, set fires, and were met with tear gas as they clashed with police forces deployed across the nation.

Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau confirmed that nearly 200 individuals were arrested within the initial hours of what was planned to be a nationwide protest. Despite an extensive police presence of 80,000 officers, the protestors managed to cause significant disturbances, hoping to create pressure on Macron's leadership and his newly appointed prime minister.

Further unrest was reported in the city of Rennes, where a bus was torched, and disruptions were caused to train services due to damage to a power line. Retailleau suggested that the protestors' actions were aimed at fostering a 'climate of insurrection,' revealing the challenges faced by the government to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

