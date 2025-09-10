Thackeray Cousins: A Potential Political Reconciliation?

In a noteworthy political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited his cousin, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, amid speculation of an alliance between the two factions. The historic meeting took place at the Shivtirth residence, punctuating a renewed camaraderie following years of estrangement.

The visit marks their second encounter in recent weeks, fueling discussions on a possible political collaboration. Earlier, Uddhav and Raj had shared a platform celebrating their success following the state government's decision to retract a controversial language policy. Observers note that the apparent thaw in Thackeray family relations hints at strategic realignments ahead of local elections.

Despite the buzz, leaders from the dominant Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political circles downplayed the significance of the familial reunion. The BJP leadership emphasized development issues as electoral priorities for Mumbai's citizens, underscoring the growing competition in Maharashtra's political arena as local elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)