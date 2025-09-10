Left Menu

Congress Focuses on Constitution Safeguarding Amid Training Camps in Gujarat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the party's commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and democracy, criticizing current leaders for allegedly neglecting these foundations. This assertion came ahead of a training camp for Gujarat Congress leaders, aimed at strengthening the party's organization ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has underscored his party's steadfast commitment to protecting the Constitution and democracy. He made these remarks during a press briefing before inaugurating a significant 10-day training camp for the district and city presidents of the Gujarat Congress.

Kharge lamented that those currently in power reportedly fail to uphold these critical institutions. Without naming them, he launched a veiled critique at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing both of neglecting constitutional preservation and democratic values.

The Gujarat Congress' training camp is an integral component of the 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan', aimed at fortifying the party's organizational structure. With forthcoming 2027 assembly elections in mind, the Congress is taking strategic measures, including the appointment of new District Congress Committee presidents across Gujarat.

