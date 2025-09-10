Reckless Skies: Russian Drones Breach NATO Airspace

In a significant escalation of tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incursion of Russian drones into Polish and NATO airspace amid an assault on Ukraine. Describing the act as 'extremely reckless,' Starmer highlighted the potential risks of further destabilization in the region.

Addressing the situation on Wednesday, Starmer emphasized the violation as a direct threat to international peace, criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin's blatant disregard for diplomatic norms. This incident marks a concerning chapter in the ongoing conflict, raising alarms across Europe and beyond.

Starmer also revealed communication with Polish leader Donald Tusk, assuring him of the UK's steadfast support and solidarity. The statement underscores the broader geopolitical implications of Russia's actions, as NATO allies rally to fortify their defensive postures against potential aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)