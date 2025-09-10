Nepal in Turmoil: Government Faces Backlash Over Handling of Peaceful Protests

In a recent critique, Yashwant Shah, a key political figure and grandson of former Nepalese Prime Minister K I Singh, condemned the Nepalese government's handling of recent peaceful protests over corruption. The demonstrations, he stated, enjoyed significant public support and were initially spearheaded by a student body in Kathmandu on September 8.

According to Shah, these protests were initially supported by the younger Gen Z demographic and gradually garnered backing from various sections of society, including Gen X. The government's response, perceived as heavy-handed, involved police violence, which Shah argues was excessive and escalated tensions.

As protests intensified, police actions reportedly resulted in the death of at least 19 individuals, prompting Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. The protests continued with demonstrators targeting key government and political establishments. The crisis highlighted widespread frustration over ongoing corruption and resulted in volatile public unrest.