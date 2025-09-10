Nepal in Turmoil: Government Faces Backlash Over Handling of Peaceful Protests
Yashwant Shah, grandson of ex-Nepal PM K I Singh, criticized the Nepal government's response to peaceful protests against corruption. He accused authorities of mishandling demonstrations, leading to police violence. Widespread support for the protests saw government buildings targeted, and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned amid escalating public anger.
In a recent critique, Yashwant Shah, a key political figure and grandson of former Nepalese Prime Minister K I Singh, condemned the Nepalese government's handling of recent peaceful protests over corruption. The demonstrations, he stated, enjoyed significant public support and were initially spearheaded by a student body in Kathmandu on September 8.
According to Shah, these protests were initially supported by the younger Gen Z demographic and gradually garnered backing from various sections of society, including Gen X. The government's response, perceived as heavy-handed, involved police violence, which Shah argues was excessive and escalated tensions.
As protests intensified, police actions reportedly resulted in the death of at least 19 individuals, prompting Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. The protests continued with demonstrators targeting key government and political establishments. The crisis highlighted widespread frustration over ongoing corruption and resulted in volatile public unrest.
