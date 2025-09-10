Flotilla Under Fire: Activists Face Repeated Attacks

An international activist flotilla, attempting to challenge the Israeli blockade of Gaza, reported coming under attack for the second consecutive night, on Wednesday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla announced that its British-flagged vessel, 'Alma,' was targeted by a drone while docked in Tunisian waters. Despite projectiles igniting a fire on deck, no injuries were noted, as shown in the released surveillance footage.

Similar circumstances surrounded the previous night's attack on a Portuguese-flagged boat, 'Family.' With Tunisian authorities refuting drone involvement initially, the investigation is still ongoing. The flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona with humanitarian aid, remains committed to its mission despite these setbacks.

