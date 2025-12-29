Tensions Rise: Alleged Drone Attack on Putin's Residence Escalates Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Monday an alleged attempt by Ukraine to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, triggering a reassessment of Moscow's negotiating stance.

Lavrov accused Ukraine of launching 91 long-range drones on Dec. 28-29, claiming all were intercepted by Russian air defenses. He described the alleged attack as 'state terrorism' and warned of retaliatory strikes.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the claims as false, suggesting Russia is setting the stage to attack government buildings in Kyiv. The incident introduces further complexity to ongoing peace negotiations.