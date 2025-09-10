Left Menu

Regional Parties' Financial Surge: A Deep Dive into FY 2023-24

Regional political parties in India declared a combined income of Rs 2,532.09 crore in FY 2023-24, with over 70% coming from electoral bonds. The top five parties accounted for over 83% of the income. Despite delays in audit report submissions, incomes rose by 45.77% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:50 IST
Regional Parties' Financial Surge: A Deep Dive into FY 2023-24
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that regional political parties in India reported a combined income of Rs 2,532.09 crore for FY 2023-24. Alarmingly, over 70% of this income stemmed from electoral bonds, questioning the transparency of political funding.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) topped the list with an income of Rs 685.51 crore, followed closely by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with Rs 646.39 crore. Notably, these top five parties accounted for more than 83% of the total income revealed by 40 political entities.

Audit discrepancies mar the report, with 20 parties' audit details still missing from the Election Commission's records. The ADR noted a substantial 45.77% increase in regional party incomes compared to the previous fiscal year, yet highlighted financial imbalances with several parties overspending their collected incomes significantly.

TRENDING

1
Investment Dream Turns Nightmare: Woman Scammed of Rs 24.7 Lakh

Investment Dream Turns Nightmare: Woman Scammed of Rs 24.7 Lakh

 India
2
Kathmandu Airport Reopens Amid Turbulent Protests and Strife

Kathmandu Airport Reopens Amid Turbulent Protests and Strife

 Nepal
3
Kylian Mbappe Opens Up: The Struggles Behind the Glory

Kylian Mbappe Opens Up: The Struggles Behind the Glory

 France
4
Ghana's Economic Resurgence: Services Sector Leads Growth Surge

Ghana's Economic Resurgence: Services Sector Leads Growth Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025