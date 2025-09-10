Left Menu

France in Flames: Nationwide Protests Spark Against Budget Cuts

Nationwide protests erupted in France, driven by budget cuts and opposition towards President Macron. The 'Block Everything' movement, echoing past discontent, saw roads barricaded, rubbish bins set alight, and clashes with police. Despite arrests and clashes, the movement reflects growing public frustration over economic austerity measures.

Updated: 10-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Across France, protesters ignited streets and clashed with security forces as they voiced outrage at planned budget cuts and expressed broader discontent with President Emmanuel Macron. The demonstrations, tied to the 'Block Everything' movement, saw rubbish bins burning and streets blockaded, leading to nearly 200 arrests.

Paris saw significant unrest, with protesters aiming anger at Macron and his policies rather than his ministers, as hundreds attempted to enter the Gare du Nord train station. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed unrest in multiple cities, including a bus set alight in Rennes and violent skirmishes with police.

This decentralized movement gained traction via social media, reflecting deeper dissatisfaction over government's austerity approach, drawing parallels to the 'Yellow Vest' protests of 2018. Despite heavy police presence, disruptions continued, highlighting a nation at odds with its leadership.

