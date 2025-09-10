France in Flames: Nationwide Protests Spark Against Budget Cuts

Across France, protesters ignited streets and clashed with security forces as they voiced outrage at planned budget cuts and expressed broader discontent with President Emmanuel Macron. The demonstrations, tied to the 'Block Everything' movement, saw rubbish bins burning and streets blockaded, leading to nearly 200 arrests.

Paris saw significant unrest, with protesters aiming anger at Macron and his policies rather than his ministers, as hundreds attempted to enter the Gare du Nord train station. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed unrest in multiple cities, including a bus set alight in Rennes and violent skirmishes with police.

This decentralized movement gained traction via social media, reflecting deeper dissatisfaction over government's austerity approach, drawing parallels to the 'Yellow Vest' protests of 2018. Despite heavy police presence, disruptions continued, highlighting a nation at odds with its leadership.