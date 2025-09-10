Sebastien Lecornu Faces a Political Tightrope as France's New Prime Minister

Sebastien Lecornu, the chosen successor of Emmanuel Macron, assumed office as France's fifth prime minister in just two years amidst widespread unrest. The political climate in France is increasingly strained, as demonstrated by extensive anti-government demonstrations coinciding with his appointment.

Lecornu, a conservative figure with close ties to Macron, previously served as the nation's defense minister. His immediate challenge lies in navigating an ideologically fragmented parliament to implement a leaner budget for 2026. This task involves reconciling differing perspectives, particularly as lawmakers have until mid-October to finalize budget proposals.

His appointment has provoked varied reactions, with parties united in the need to cut deficits but divided on methods. The political scene is poised for tumult, with opposition from the hard-left and conditional cooperation from the far-right RN, underscoring Lecornu's delicate position in French politics.

