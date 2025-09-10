Left Menu

Nepal in Political Chaos: Gen Z Takes to Streets

Nepal faces political upheaval as its prime minister resigns after violent anti-corruption protests, partly sparked by a social media ban. With no clear leadership among the youth-led demonstrations, questions arise about the next governmental steps, potential interim administration, and demands for constitutional rewriting.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal plunged into political turmoil after its prime minister's resignation on Tuesday, following deadly anti-corruption protests provoked by a social media ban. At least 19 people were killed, and the nation now stands at a pivotal moment, questioning its political future.

As the Nepalese army calls for negotiations, the challenge remains in identifying spokespersons for the young protesters, primarily from 'Generation Z,' born between 1997 and 2012. Former Supreme Court judge Balaram K.C. suggests that Gen Z form a negotiation team to engage in discussions with the president, civil society, and the military.

According to Nepal's 2015 constitution, a new leader should emerge from a parliamentary majority. However, with major political players discredited in the eyes of the demonstrators, alternatives such as an interim government to facilitate elections within six months are being proposed by experts.

