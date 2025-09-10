Nepal in Political Chaos: Gen Z Takes to Streets

Nepal plunged into political turmoil after its prime minister's resignation on Tuesday, following deadly anti-corruption protests provoked by a social media ban. At least 19 people were killed, and the nation now stands at a pivotal moment, questioning its political future.

As the Nepalese army calls for negotiations, the challenge remains in identifying spokespersons for the young protesters, primarily from 'Generation Z,' born between 1997 and 2012. Former Supreme Court judge Balaram K.C. suggests that Gen Z form a negotiation team to engage in discussions with the president, civil society, and the military.

According to Nepal's 2015 constitution, a new leader should emerge from a parliamentary majority. However, with major political players discredited in the eyes of the demonstrators, alternatives such as an interim government to facilitate elections within six months are being proposed by experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)