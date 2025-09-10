Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on the Road to Recovery

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalized in Mohali after reporting exhaustion and a low heart rate last week, is currently exhibiting notable improvement in his health. The medical team at Fortis Hospital is assessing the likelihood of his potential discharge on Thursday.

According to a statement from Fortis Hospital on Wednesday, Mann's health has improved significantly, with all vital signs remaining stable. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition to evaluate the possibility of a discharge the following day.

The 51-year-old leader of the Aam Aadmi Party was admitted on September 5. Despite his illness, he chaired a Cabinet meeting remotely through video conferencing. Previously, Mann was unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to flood-hit areas. About a year prior, Mann was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.