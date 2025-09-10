Left Menu

Congress Strategizes Amid Seat-Sharing Talks in Bihar

Amid seat-sharing discussions among the Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, the Congress emphasized the need for a fair distribution of constituencies. Following talks to include new partners, Congress addressed allegations against the BJP regarding election malpractice and strategized future campaigns, including manifesto and candidate selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:26 IST
Congress Strategizes Amid Seat-Sharing Talks in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, the Congress party stressed the importance of equitable distribution of constituencies, balancing those with greater and lesser chances of securing victory.

The talks come as efforts are made to include the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Hemant Soren and Pashupati Kumar Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party in the alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

At a press conference, Krishna Allavaru, AICC in-charge of Bihar, accused the BJP of engaging in deliberate 'vote theft' with alleged collusion from the Election Commission. The Congress also highlighted the importance of addressing grassroots issues to challenge the current administration effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

 Global
2
Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

 Global
3
France's Fiscal Furore: Navigating Political and Economic Turmoil

France's Fiscal Furore: Navigating Political and Economic Turmoil

 France
4
India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm Chips

India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025