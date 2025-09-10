Congress Strategizes Amid Seat-Sharing Talks in Bihar
Amid seat-sharing discussions among the Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, the Congress emphasized the need for a fair distribution of constituencies. Following talks to include new partners, Congress addressed allegations against the BJP regarding election malpractice and strategized future campaigns, including manifesto and candidate selection.
Amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, the Congress party stressed the importance of equitable distribution of constituencies, balancing those with greater and lesser chances of securing victory.
The talks come as efforts are made to include the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Hemant Soren and Pashupati Kumar Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party in the alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
At a press conference, Krishna Allavaru, AICC in-charge of Bihar, accused the BJP of engaging in deliberate 'vote theft' with alleged collusion from the Election Commission. The Congress also highlighted the importance of addressing grassroots issues to challenge the current administration effectively.
