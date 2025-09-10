Political Tensions Surge as Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets AIADMK-BJP Alliance

In a sharp critique, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP of undermining the AIADMK by causing internal divisions and absorbing it. Speaking at a DMK meeting near Chengelpet, he targeted AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for his 'Protect people, retrieve Tamil Nadu' campaign.

Stalin urged Palaniswami to focus on reclaiming the AIADMK from BJP control, noting that the party has fractured into multiple factions since the passing of their matriarch, J Jayalalithaa. He highlighted the factions' inability to unite, contrasting it with the DMK's strong ideological alliance.

Udhayanidhi further mocked the AIADMK-BJP alliance, predicting that Palaniswami might end his campaign in isolation. He stressed the DMK-led alliance's strength and its appeal to parties wishing to join, attributing its success to the public's consistent support.

