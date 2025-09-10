Left Menu

France's Political Crossroads: Lecornu's Balancing Act

Sebastien Lecornu, France's new prime minister, aims to collaborate with rivals to pass a debt-reduction budget amid protests against government policies. Lecornu faces the task of uniting divided parliamentary factions and responding to no-confidence motions while addressing public dissatisfaction with President Macron's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:40 IST
Sebastien Lecornu

Sebastien Lecornu stepped into the role of France's new prime minister on Wednesday amidst widespread anti-government protests. In his initial address, Lecornu emphasized the need for innovation and collaboration to pass a budget aimed at reducing national debt, while maintaining President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business stance.

Lecornu took over from Francois Bayrou, who was removed following a parliamentary vote due to his aggressive deficit-reduction plans. With France's budget deficit at 5.8% of GDP, Lecornu must navigate a parliament split into ideological factions, with a pressing deadline to present a draft budget by early October.

Echoing the divisive political climate, Lecornu's appointment was met with opposition from both the hard-left and challenges from the far-right. As France's parliament enters budget discussions, thousands protested against the government's policies, revealing deep-seated public discontent.

