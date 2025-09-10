Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z-led Protests Turn Deadly

Violence escalated in Nepal as at least 25 individuals, including three police officers, lost their lives during anti-government protests spearheaded by the 'Gen Z' group over two days, according to police and officials on Wednesday.

Security forces opened fire, killing 19 demonstrators, the majority being young people, during rallies outside the Parliament on Monday. On Tuesday, three police officers were reportedly killed by demonstrators in Kathmandu's Koteshwor area amid violent protests.

Tuesday's altercations also resulted in three protesters being killed by police at Kalimati Police Station. The unrest left 633 injured, according to Home Ministry officials. In response, the Nepal Army enforced curfews nationwide after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli stepped down following intense protests.