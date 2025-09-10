Tensions Flare in Doda: Detention Sparks Political Outcry
The unrest in Doda, Jammu, and Kashmir, has escalated following AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest under the PSA. As prohibitory orders remain, tensions have risen with heavy security deployment and a communication blackout. The political backlash is intense, with opposition leaders condemning the government’s actions.
An uneasy calm prevails over Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir as prohibitory orders continue after violent clashes sparked by AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the PSA.
The protests extended to Bhaderwah town, resulting in injuries to both protesters and police officers. Massive security deployment has been seen as the district administration enforces measures to maintain order.
Amidst the communication blackout, political leaders have criticized the government's handling of the situation, calling it an attack on democracy, with opposition voices demanding Malik's release.
