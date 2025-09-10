Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Doda: Detention Sparks Political Outcry

The unrest in Doda, Jammu, and Kashmir, has escalated following AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest under the PSA. As prohibitory orders remain, tensions have risen with heavy security deployment and a communication blackout. The political backlash is intense, with opposition leaders condemning the government’s actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:58 IST
Tensions Flare in Doda: Detention Sparks Political Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An uneasy calm prevails over Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir as prohibitory orders continue after violent clashes sparked by AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the PSA.

The protests extended to Bhaderwah town, resulting in injuries to both protesters and police officers. Massive security deployment has been seen as the district administration enforces measures to maintain order.

Amidst the communication blackout, political leaders have criticized the government's handling of the situation, calling it an attack on democracy, with opposition voices demanding Malik's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

 India
2
Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transformation

Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transform...

 India
3
Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

 France
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025