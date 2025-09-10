Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns

A group of ten pilgrims from Muzaffarnagar, including local BJP leader Sunil Kumar Tayal, are currently stranded in Nepal due to unrest in the region surrounding the Pashupatinath temple.

The pilgrims have been confined to their hotel for three days, awaiting assistance from Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal.

As families in Muzaffarnagar express concern for their safety, Aggarwal confirms steps are being taken to ensure their safe evacuation, advising the group to remain in their hotel until a plan is in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)