Cross-Voting Controversy: NDA Triumphs Amidst Opposition Fragmentation

In a surprising revelation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed that 16 MPs from the INDIA bloc supported the NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential poll.

Radhakrishnan won the election, securing 452 votes, compared to the Opposition nominee's 300, despite earlier confidence from the opposition camp. Nirupam emphasized this outcome as a sign of fragmentation within the INDI alliance.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut dismissed cross-voting allegations, praising party loyalists while recognizing the influence of power and money in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)