Left Menu

Cross-Voting Controversy: NDA Triumphs Amidst Opposition Fragmentation

Sanjay Nirupam, a Shiv Sena leader, claims that 16 MPs from the INDIA bloc supported the NDA candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential poll. Despite opposition confidence, Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes. Nirupam highlighted fragmentation within the INDI alliance, while friendly cross-voting was suggested by some Shiv Sena members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:29 IST
Cross-Voting Controversy: NDA Triumphs Amidst Opposition Fragmentation
Sanjay Nirupam
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising revelation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed that 16 MPs from the INDIA bloc supported the NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential poll.

Radhakrishnan won the election, securing 452 votes, compared to the Opposition nominee's 300, despite earlier confidence from the opposition camp. Nirupam emphasized this outcome as a sign of fragmentation within the INDI alliance.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut dismissed cross-voting allegations, praising party loyalists while recognizing the influence of power and money in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

 India
2
Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegations

Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegation...

 India
3
Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

 Global
4
Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice to Pawan Khera

Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025