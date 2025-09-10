Cross-Voting Controversy: NDA Triumphs Amidst Opposition Fragmentation
Sanjay Nirupam, a Shiv Sena leader, claims that 16 MPs from the INDIA bloc supported the NDA candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential poll. Despite opposition confidence, Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes. Nirupam highlighted fragmentation within the INDI alliance, while friendly cross-voting was suggested by some Shiv Sena members.
In a surprising revelation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed that 16 MPs from the INDIA bloc supported the NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential poll.
Radhakrishnan won the election, securing 452 votes, compared to the Opposition nominee's 300, despite earlier confidence from the opposition camp. Nirupam emphasized this outcome as a sign of fragmentation within the INDI alliance.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut dismissed cross-voting allegations, praising party loyalists while recognizing the influence of power and money in the election process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
