In Reverence: Honoring a Brave Jawan of Siachen

The solemn return of Army jawan Niraj Choudhary's mortal remains to Jharkhand marked a poignant moment for the state as it mourned his demise in an avalanche at Siachen, Ladakh. The body arrived on Wednesday amid tributes from state dignitaries.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid heartfelt homage at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport. The fallen Agniveer, along with two others, succumbed after being trapped by an avalanche at the high-altitude Siachen base camp.

Chief Minister Soren emphasized the state's commitment to supporting the families of fallen soldiers, reaffirming a policy to offer jobs to their next of kin. The heroic journey of Niraj, who aspired since childhood to serve his country, will be honored with last rites in his native village, Kajra, Deoghar.

(With inputs from agencies.)