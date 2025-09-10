NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

NATO allies convened a high-level meeting to address the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory, an action that prompted Poland to invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty. This provision allows any member to call for consultations when its security is considered under threat.

The meeting, part of the routine North Atlantic Council session, was attended by representatives from all 32 member states. Although Article 4 consultations can precede collective defense actions under Article 5, they do not automatically trigger such a response. Poland's call for talks follows a history of similar invocations, notably involving tensions with Russia.

Expert Bob Deen from the Clingendael think tank noted that while Article 4 has been increasingly called upon in recent years, its invocation does not necessarily mean escalation to Article 5, as demonstrated by past instances involving Turkey and the Ukraine conflict.