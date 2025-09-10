Stephen Miran Advances as Federal Reserve Nominee Amid Partisan Tensions
Stephen Miran, nominated for a Federal Reserve governor position, has passed a key U.S. Senate committee vote, marking a step forward in his confirmation process. The nomination, reflecting partisan divides, awaits a final decision by the full Senate, which remains uncertain before the upcoming policy meeting.
Stephen Miran, a prominent economic adviser at the White House, passed a crucial U.S. Senate Banking Committee vote on Wednesday, bringing him closer to a position as a Federal Reserve governor. This decision marks a significant step in President Donald Trump's strategy to influence the central bank's interest rate policies more directly.
The decision was reached in a 13-11 vote along party lines. While all Republicans on the panel supported Miran's nomination, all Democrats opposed it, underscoring the political polarization surrounding the appointment process. The full Republican-controlled Senate must still confirm him.
Lawmakers involved caution that time constraints might prevent Miran from participating in the Federal Reserve's September 16-17 policy meeting, casting uncertainty over the remaining confirmation stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions
UPDATE 1-US appeals court reinstates Copyright Office director fired by Trump
Court Halts Trump Dismissal of Copyright Head
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief