Left Menu

Stephen Miran Advances as Federal Reserve Nominee Amid Partisan Tensions

Stephen Miran, nominated for a Federal Reserve governor position, has passed a key U.S. Senate committee vote, marking a step forward in his confirmation process. The nomination, reflecting partisan divides, awaits a final decision by the full Senate, which remains uncertain before the upcoming policy meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST
Stephen Miran Advances as Federal Reserve Nominee Amid Partisan Tensions
Stephen Miran

Stephen Miran, a prominent economic adviser at the White House, passed a crucial U.S. Senate Banking Committee vote on Wednesday, bringing him closer to a position as a Federal Reserve governor. This decision marks a significant step in President Donald Trump's strategy to influence the central bank's interest rate policies more directly.

The decision was reached in a 13-11 vote along party lines. While all Republicans on the panel supported Miran's nomination, all Democrats opposed it, underscoring the political polarization surrounding the appointment process. The full Republican-controlled Senate must still confirm him.

Lawmakers involved caution that time constraints might prevent Miran from participating in the Federal Reserve's September 16-17 policy meeting, casting uncertainty over the remaining confirmation stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

 India
2
Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegations

Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegation...

 India
3
Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

 Global
4
Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice to Pawan Khera

Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025