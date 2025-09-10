Intensifying Rivalries in Goa's Assembly Speaker Elections

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa has thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming election of the Goa legislative assembly Speaker, representing the opposition bloc. Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to unveil its contender on September 23, intensifying the political landscape.

The state assembly is gearing up for a one-day session on September 25, as called by Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, specifically to fill the Speaker's post, left vacant by Ramesh Tawadkar's recent resignation and cabinet induction. The Deputy Speaker, Joshua De Souza, is currently managing the role in his absence.

Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao confirmed D'Costa's candidacy as a united opposition front. He faces a politically stacked house, with the opposition comprising only seven MLAs against the 33 supporting the BJP-led government in the 40-seat assembly. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant affirmed the selection of the BJP candidate for the September 23 reveal.

(With inputs from agencies.)