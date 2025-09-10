Left Menu

A Respectful Challenge: Reddy Congratulates Radhakrishnan Post-Vice Presidential Election

Former candidate B Sudershan Reddy congratulated Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan following his defeat in India's vice presidential election, emphasizing the continued importance of democratic values and ideological battles. Reddy reflected on the election as an opportunity to promote constitutional morality, justice, and individual dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of democratic sportsmanship, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy congratulated Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan following the recently concluded vice presidential election. The meeting took place at the new Maharashtra Sadan, where Reddy expressed his wishes for Radhakrishnan's successful tenure.

Reddy, who ran as the joint opposition candidate, lost to NDA's Radhakrishnan in a direct contest, securing 300 votes against Radhakrishnan's 452. Despite the defeat, Reddy emphasized the ongoing ideological struggle and his acceptance of the democratic process.

Reflecting on the campaign, Reddy noted the importance of democratic engagement, dialogue, and dissent. He reaffirmed his commitment to values such as equality and liberty, praising the Constitution as the guiding light of the republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

