A Respectful Challenge: Reddy Congratulates Radhakrishnan Post-Vice Presidential Election

In a gesture of democratic sportsmanship, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy congratulated Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan following the recently concluded vice presidential election. The meeting took place at the new Maharashtra Sadan, where Reddy expressed his wishes for Radhakrishnan's successful tenure.

Reddy, who ran as the joint opposition candidate, lost to NDA's Radhakrishnan in a direct contest, securing 300 votes against Radhakrishnan's 452. Despite the defeat, Reddy emphasized the ongoing ideological struggle and his acceptance of the democratic process.

Reflecting on the campaign, Reddy noted the importance of democratic engagement, dialogue, and dissent. He reaffirmed his commitment to values such as equality and liberty, praising the Constitution as the guiding light of the republic.

