Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), celebrates his 75th birthday, marking over 16 years of leadership within the organization. Known as a 'guide and philosopher', Bhagwat's tenure stands as one of the longest in RSS history, following in the footsteps of predecessors like Balasaheb Deoras and M S Golwalkar.

Born in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Bhagwat began his journey with the RSS approximately 50 years ago and rose through its ranks to become the sarsanghchalak in 2009. His father, Madhukarrao Bhagwat, was also an RSS 'pracharak', dedicating his life to the organization, which significantly influenced Bhagwat's path.

Recent remarks by Bhagwat sparked rumors regarding his potential retirement, especially in reference to a threshold age he mentioned. However, Bhagwat dismissed these speculations, stating they were taken out of context and reiterating his readiness to continue his role as long as required by the RSS. His comments highlighted both his humor and commitment to the organization, as demonstrated in his talks celebrating the Sangh's centenary.

