Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief turning 75, has served as the 'guide and philosopher' of the Sangh for over 16 years. Despite speculation on his retirement, he clarified his commitment to serving as long as the RSS requires. Bhagwat has been a dedicated figure in RSS history, following in his father's footsteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:01 IST
Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), celebrates his 75th birthday, marking over 16 years of leadership within the organization. Known as a 'guide and philosopher', Bhagwat's tenure stands as one of the longest in RSS history, following in the footsteps of predecessors like Balasaheb Deoras and M S Golwalkar.

Born in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Bhagwat began his journey with the RSS approximately 50 years ago and rose through its ranks to become the sarsanghchalak in 2009. His father, Madhukarrao Bhagwat, was also an RSS 'pracharak', dedicating his life to the organization, which significantly influenced Bhagwat's path.

Recent remarks by Bhagwat sparked rumors regarding his potential retirement, especially in reference to a threshold age he mentioned. However, Bhagwat dismissed these speculations, stating they were taken out of context and reiterating his readiness to continue his role as long as required by the RSS. His comments highlighted both his humor and commitment to the organization, as demonstrated in his talks celebrating the Sangh's centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rebukes Switzerland at UNHRC For Comments on Minorities

India Rebukes Switzerland at UNHRC For Comments on Minorities

 Switzerland
2
India's Spin Mastery Overwhelms UAE in Asia Cup Clash

India's Spin Mastery Overwhelms UAE in Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
3
Justice Luiz Fux's Surprising Vote Shakes Bolsonaro Case

Justice Luiz Fux's Surprising Vote Shakes Bolsonaro Case

 Global
4
Kuldeep Yadav's Masterclass Leads India to Historic T20I Victory

Kuldeep Yadav's Masterclass Leads India to Historic T20I Victory

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025