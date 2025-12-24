Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: Speculation or Stability?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refuted rumors of a change in state leadership, attributing them to media speculation rather than internal party discussions. He emphasized his commitment to party work over holding positions and supported the current leadership, while downplaying talks about Priyanka Gandhi's potential political future.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed media-driven rumors of a leadership change post-Makara Sankranti, asserting there is no such speculation within the party or government. In contrast to media reports, Shivakumar affirmed a steady state leadership under Congress's guidance.

While in Delhi, the Deputy CM clarified he had no plans to meet with key party figures, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing a focus on continuity and dedication to party principles. He restated his commitment to party work since 1980, prioritizing loyalty over official roles.

On questions of a cabinet reshuffle and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political ambitions, Shivakumar distanced himself from speculative narratives, underlining respect for current leaders. He praised Rahul Gandhi's role and highlighted discipline and unity as central to Congress's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

