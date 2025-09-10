Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi refutes Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims of his links with Pakistan, calling them baseless diversions from the state's corruption issues. Gogoi accuses Sarma of disrespecting Assam's public intelligence and pledges Congress's dedication to establishing a welfare-centered government.
In a fiery rebuttal to allegations of Pakistan affiliations, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed the claims made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as baseless fabrications. Gogoi argues that these accusations are an attempt by Sarma to divert public attention from the corruption within his government.
Gogoi asserted, "He [Sarma] grossly underestimates the intelligence of Assam's people, assuming they would fall for his unfounded claims." According to Gogoi, Sarma is misusing his office to accumulate illicit wealth, steering focus away from governance shortfalls.
As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its findings on this controversy, Gogoi remains confident, stating that public opinion is shifting against the ruling BJP. He emphasizes Congress's commitment to a new governance model prioritizing health, education, and employment.
