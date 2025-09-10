Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh through 'Super Six' Initiatives

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for incurring significant debt while the TDP-led NDA secured massive investments. He highlighted achievements like the 'Super Six' schemes and praised GST reforms. Emphasizing efficient water management and industrial projects, Naidu aimed to transform Rayalaseema into a thriving region.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a scathing attack on the previous YSRCP regime, accusing it of leaving the state burdened with Rs 10 lakh crore debt, while asserting that his current TDP-led government has successfully attracted investments worth the same amount.

Speaking at the 'Super Six Super Hit' event, Naidu underscored his administration's accomplishments, highlighting key schemes like 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' and 'Deepam 2.0.' He praised PM Narendra Modi for GST reforms and assured voters of comprehensive welfare measures, including free bus travel for women and financial aid for farmers.

Naidu also mapped out ambitious plans for Rayalaseema with industrial projects poised to bolster the economy and curb drought. With a solid electoral mandate, Naidu indicated that the NDA government will continue to deliver on its promises, maintaining that the 'Super Six' initiatives have received widespread support.

