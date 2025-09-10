Left Menu

Assam Congress Gains Momentum Amidst BJP Deflections

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accuses Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of turning BJP into a personal enterprise. Gogoi claims BJP leaders are joining Congress, highlighting Congress's focus on equality and diversity. Several leaders from BJP and other parties officially joined Congress, gearing up for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:34 IST
Assam Congress Gains Momentum Amidst BJP Deflections
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of running the BJP as a personal enterprise rather than a political organization. Gogoi's assertions come amid a backdrop of several key leaders defecting from BJP ranks to join the Congress.

The Congress stalwart remarked that BJP's current functioning under Sarma has alienated many of its leaders, prompting them to seek opportunities with the Congress. Highlighting his party's commitment to constitutional values, Gogoi emphasized Congress's enduring dedication to equality and justice for every community across Assam.

The recent defections, including notable figures such as former AGP leader Satyabrata Kalita and others, were officially inducted into the Congress fold. As Assam gears up for its assembly elections, Gaurav Gogoi expressed confidence in forming a government prioritizing unity and respect over divisive tactics.

TRENDING

1
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

 India
3
Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid

High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025