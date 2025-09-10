Assam Congress Gains Momentum Amidst BJP Deflections

In a pointed critique, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of running the BJP as a personal enterprise rather than a political organization. Gogoi's assertions come amid a backdrop of several key leaders defecting from BJP ranks to join the Congress.

The Congress stalwart remarked that BJP's current functioning under Sarma has alienated many of its leaders, prompting them to seek opportunities with the Congress. Highlighting his party's commitment to constitutional values, Gogoi emphasized Congress's enduring dedication to equality and justice for every community across Assam.

The recent defections, including notable figures such as former AGP leader Satyabrata Kalita and others, were officially inducted into the Congress fold. As Assam gears up for its assembly elections, Gaurav Gogoi expressed confidence in forming a government prioritizing unity and respect over divisive tactics.