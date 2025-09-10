Assam Congress Gains Momentum Amidst BJP Deflections
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accuses Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of turning BJP into a personal enterprise. Gogoi claims BJP leaders are joining Congress, highlighting Congress's focus on equality and diversity. Several leaders from BJP and other parties officially joined Congress, gearing up for upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of running the BJP as a personal enterprise rather than a political organization. Gogoi's assertions come amid a backdrop of several key leaders defecting from BJP ranks to join the Congress.
The Congress stalwart remarked that BJP's current functioning under Sarma has alienated many of its leaders, prompting them to seek opportunities with the Congress. Highlighting his party's commitment to constitutional values, Gogoi emphasized Congress's enduring dedication to equality and justice for every community across Assam.
The recent defections, including notable figures such as former AGP leader Satyabrata Kalita and others, were officially inducted into the Congress fold. As Assam gears up for its assembly elections, Gaurav Gogoi expressed confidence in forming a government prioritizing unity and respect over divisive tactics.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Congress
- Gaurav Gogoi
- BJP
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- elections
- politics
- defectors
- unity
- equality
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up: EPS Challenges Udhayanidhi's Ambulance Allegations
Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics
Mob Violence Escalates in Dhaka as Elections Loom
Controversy Over Risha Insult: Politics and Protests in Tripura
Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections