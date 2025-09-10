Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit temporarily reinstated U.S. Copyright Office Director Shira Perlmutter, blocking President Trump's attempt to fire her. The court found Trump's action likely unlawful, highlighting concerns about political influence and the separation of powers.

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has temporarily reinstated Shira Perlmutter as the Director of the U.S. Copyright Office, blocking President Donald Trump's attempt to terminate her role. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit suggests the president's action was likely unlawful.

Perlmutter, who was ousted by email on May 10, argued that her removal came one day after the Copyright Office reported concerns over technology companies' unauthorized use of copyrighted works for artificial intelligence training. Her removal prompted criticism from Democratic lawmakers worried about the office's independence from political influences.

The appeals court described Perlmutter's case as "unusual" and "extraordinary," with Circuit Judge Florence Pan highlighting the alleged "blatant interference" in Perlmutter's role to advise Congress. The decision underscores a significant victory for the rule of law and the separation of powers.

