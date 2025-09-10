SAD Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Punjab's Disaster Funds

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has raised alarms over the alleged misuse of a substantial disaster management fund by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. The opposition party has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, citing concerns over transparency and the need for accountable governance.

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal drew attention to the revolving nature of the Rs 12,000 crore fund, intended to facilitate immediate disaster response. She, alongside SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, highlighted that the fund's whereabouts have become a pressing question following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to flood-affected regions, where he referenced the financial reserve.

The Prime Minister announced an additional financial aid of Rs 1,600 crore, putting further spotlight on the fund. The SAD also stressed the importance of addressing potential mismanagement at the Ranjit Sagar Dam and the Madhopur barrage, criticizing the state government for alleged negligence that exacerbated flooding and agricultural losses.