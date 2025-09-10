European Allies Unite in Defense of Poland's Skies

Poland has strengthened its defensive stance by garnering support from fellow European nations, as revealed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Following the incident of suspected Russian drones breaching Polish airspace, Tusk has been in discussions with key figures from France, Germany, the UK, and others.

"Today's conversations not only reaffirmed solidarity with Poland but also resulted in concrete proposals to bolster our air defence," Tusk stated on X, signaling a coordinated response to recent threats.

The discussions aimed at enhancing Poland's security involve several allies, including Italy, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and NATO, outlining a unified European front against potential aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)