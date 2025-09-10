Left Menu

European Allies Unite in Defense of Poland's Skies

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has secured offers of support from several European nations for its air defence needs. This comes after suspected Russian drones infiltrated Polish airspace, prompting Tusk to discuss defensive assistance with leaders from countries like France, Germany, and NATO personnel.

Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:26 IST
  • Poland

Poland has strengthened its defensive stance by garnering support from fellow European nations, as revealed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Following the incident of suspected Russian drones breaching Polish airspace, Tusk has been in discussions with key figures from France, Germany, the UK, and others.

"Today's conversations not only reaffirmed solidarity with Poland but also resulted in concrete proposals to bolster our air defence," Tusk stated on X, signaling a coordinated response to recent threats.

The discussions aimed at enhancing Poland's security involve several allies, including Italy, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and NATO, outlining a unified European front against potential aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

