Hezbollah's Warning to Gulf Nations: The Implications of Israel's Qatar Strike
Hezbollah's leader warns Gulf countries after Israel's Qatar strike. The attack is perceived as a threat to regional stability and a push for 'Greater Israel.' Lebanon is urged to unite, and Hezbollah opposes disarmament without Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories.
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader issued a stern warning to Gulf countries following Israel's strike on Qatar, highlighting the broader implications for the region. This development underscores the complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics.
Israel's airstrikes, aimed at Hamas's political leadership in Qatar, resulted in six casualties but failed to eliminate high-profile leaders. Hezbollah's Naim Kassem claims these actions are part of Israel's attempt to expand its influence through a 'Greater Israel.'
Kassem argued that defeat of regional militant groups would leave Gulf countries vulnerable, advocating for their support. He stressed the importance of Lebanon's unity and rejected disarmament discussions until Israel ceases its military activities in Lebanon.
