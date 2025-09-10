Hezbollah's Warning to Gulf Nations: The Implications of Israel's Qatar Strike

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader issued a stern warning to Gulf countries following Israel's strike on Qatar, highlighting the broader implications for the region. This development underscores the complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Israel's airstrikes, aimed at Hamas's political leadership in Qatar, resulted in six casualties but failed to eliminate high-profile leaders. Hezbollah's Naim Kassem claims these actions are part of Israel's attempt to expand its influence through a 'Greater Israel.'

Kassem argued that defeat of regional militant groups would leave Gulf countries vulnerable, advocating for their support. He stressed the importance of Lebanon's unity and rejected disarmament discussions until Israel ceases its military activities in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)