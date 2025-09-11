Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in a crucial dialogue with China's Defense Minister Dong Jun, emphasizing America's aim to avoid conflict while protecting interests in the Asia-Pacific. Following a military parade in China, the talks highlighted the shifting geopolitical dynamics and U.S. concerns over China's alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:18 IST
Defense Secretary

In a strategic move to ease mounting international tensions, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in his inaugural conversation with Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun. Hegseth underscored that the United States seeks no conflict with China but remains steadfast in safeguarding its pivotal interests within the Asia-Pacific arena, a statement Wednesday from the Pentagon revealed.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's spokesperson, characterized the exchange as 'candid and constructive', affirming Hegseth's commitment to maintaining peace and stability. Hegseth assured that the U.S. is neither out to instigate regime change nor to encircle the People's Republic of China, as per Parnell's detailed briefing. The dialogue sets the stage for further discussions between the two powers.

Following recent geopolitical shifts, marked by a high-profile military pageant in China showcasing alliances with Russia and North Korea, global leaders have voiced newfound concerns over an emergent pivot on the world stage. Reinforcing this narrative, U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed a symbolic rebranding of the Department of Defense. Meanwhile, Chinese media have highlighted Beijing's commitment to constructive, mutually respectful international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

