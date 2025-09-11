Global Dialogue: Macron and Trump Discuss Middle East Crisis and Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed a crucial conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the Middle East's fragile status post-Israeli military actions in Qatar.

The discussion also delved into Russia's ongoing 'war of aggression against Ukraine,' with recent drone activities in Poland raising alarms.

Macron emphasized that robust cooperation between Europe and America remains indispensable on these pressing international issues, marking a pivotal call for collaborative diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)