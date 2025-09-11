Global Dialogue: Macron and Trump Discuss Middle East Crisis and Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Middle East situation and Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump. The leaders emphasized the importance of Euro-American cooperation, especially in light of Israeli strikes in Qatar and Russian drone activities in Poland.
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed a crucial conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the Middle East's fragile status post-Israeli military actions in Qatar.
The discussion also delved into Russia's ongoing 'war of aggression against Ukraine,' with recent drone activities in Poland raising alarms.
Macron emphasized that robust cooperation between Europe and America remains indispensable on these pressing international issues, marking a pivotal call for collaborative diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
