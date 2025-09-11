Qatar Counters Netanyahu's Accusations
Qatar has strongly refuted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments demanding the expulsion of Hamas officials from the Gulf state. Netanyahu warned Qatar to remove Hamas representatives or face Israeli action, prompting Qatar to label the remarks as 'reckless'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 02:49 IST
Qatar firmly refutes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation of hosting a Hamas office within its borders. In a sharply worded statement, Qatar criticized Netanyahu's remarks as dangerous and unhelpful to regional peace efforts.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu openly challenged Qatar, suggesting it expel Hamas representatives or apprehend them. He added a warning: 'Because if you don't, we will.'
The Gulf state remains steadfast in its stance, underscoring its commitment to maintaining regional stability and rejecting what it sees as inflammatory rhetoric from Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heated Diplomacy: Trump's Critique of Netanyahu's Qatar Strike
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Doha Strike Sparks Regional Diplomacy
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions
Hezbollah's Warning to Gulf Nations: The Implications of Israel's Qatar Strike
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid