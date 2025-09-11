Left Menu

Qatar Counters Netanyahu's Accusations

Qatar has strongly refuted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments demanding the expulsion of Hamas officials from the Gulf state. Netanyahu warned Qatar to remove Hamas representatives or face Israeli action, prompting Qatar to label the remarks as 'reckless'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 02:49 IST
Qatar Counters Netanyahu's Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar firmly refutes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation of hosting a Hamas office within its borders. In a sharply worded statement, Qatar criticized Netanyahu's remarks as dangerous and unhelpful to regional peace efforts.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu openly challenged Qatar, suggesting it expel Hamas representatives or apprehend them. He added a warning: 'Because if you don't, we will.'

The Gulf state remains steadfast in its stance, underscoring its commitment to maintaining regional stability and rejecting what it sees as inflammatory rhetoric from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

 Global
2
Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

 Global
3
Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025