Qatar Counters Netanyahu's Accusations

Qatar firmly refutes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation of hosting a Hamas office within its borders. In a sharply worded statement, Qatar criticized Netanyahu's remarks as dangerous and unhelpful to regional peace efforts.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu openly challenged Qatar, suggesting it expel Hamas representatives or apprehend them. He added a warning: 'Because if you don't, we will.'

The Gulf state remains steadfast in its stance, underscoring its commitment to maintaining regional stability and rejecting what it sees as inflammatory rhetoric from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)