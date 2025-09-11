Left Menu

Suspect Apprehended in Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

The person suspected of shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah college is now in custody, per an FBI Director's social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orem | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:02 IST
Suspect Apprehended in Charlie Kirk Shooting Case
  • Country:
  • United States

A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus has been taken into custody. The arrest was confirmed by FBI Director Kash Patel via social media.

Details about the suspect and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain limited. Authorities have yet to disclose the suspect's identity or potential motive.

The shooting comes amidst increasing tensions surrounding political activism on campuses nationwide. Kirk, a prominent conservative figure, has been known for his outspoken political views.

TRENDING

1
Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

 Global
2
Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

 Global
3
Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025