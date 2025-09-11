Political Divide Erupts Following Activist Charlie Kirk's Shooting

The U.S. House of Representatives intended to hold a moment of silence for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a Utah event on Wednesday. However, the session quickly devolved into shouting and accusations, reflecting the nation's deep political divides.

Charlie Kirk, 31, known for co-founding the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA and supporting former President Donald Trump, was killed while speaking at a university. While motives remain unclear and no suspect has been arrested, political figures and the public reacted sharply.

House Speaker Mike Johnson struggled to maintain order as Republican and Democratic lawmakers clashed over how best to honor Kirk while accusing opponents of politicizing his death. The incident reignited national debates on gun control and political violence, further straining bipartisan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)