Baltic States Urge U.S. to Sustain Military Support
Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian legislators have collectively appealed to the U.S. Congress to maintain military support under the Baltic Security Initiative, urging its inclusion in future defense appropriations amidst White House plans to propose reductions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, lawmakers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have moved to safeguard regional security. On Thursday, they sought the U.S. Congress's commitment to uphold military support under the Baltic Security Initiative.
This initiative is currently at risk as the White House considers proposing cuts. The Baltic legislators stress the continued funding within the fiscal year 2026 Defence Appropriations Bill is crucial.
The appeal was made through a joint letter from the three Baltic parliaments, aiming for its authorization in the National Defence Appropriation Act.
- READ MORE ON:
- Baltic
- Security
- Initiative
- U.S.
- Congress
- Legislators
- Support
- Military
- Funding
- Appropriations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Urges Russia to Cease Recruiting Indians for Military Support
BJP Leader Hits Back at Congress: Family Rule vs. Democracy Debate
SAPS Expands Mental Health Support After Mamelodi Hostage Tragedy
Assam Congress Gains Momentum Amidst BJP Deflections
Rajasthan's Political Storm: Congress Takes Aim at BJP