Baltic States Urge U.S. to Sustain Military Support

In a significant diplomatic move, lawmakers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have moved to safeguard regional security. On Thursday, they sought the U.S. Congress's commitment to uphold military support under the Baltic Security Initiative.

This initiative is currently at risk as the White House considers proposing cuts. The Baltic legislators stress the continued funding within the fiscal year 2026 Defence Appropriations Bill is crucial.

The appeal was made through a joint letter from the three Baltic parliaments, aiming for its authorization in the National Defence Appropriation Act.