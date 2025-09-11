Bihar on the Rise: Rail and Road Projects Propel Regional Growth
Under PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar is witnessing accelerated growth through key rail and highway projects. These initiatives, approved by the Cabinet, aim to boost regional connectivity, stimulate local economies, and generate jobs, aligning with India's self-reliance goals.
- Country:
- India
Bihar is forging ahead on a developmental trajectory under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to Union Minister CR Patil. The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, aimed at reducing out-migration for employment.
In a significant boost, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, sanctioned major projects across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. These include doubling the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and constructing a greenfield highway between Mokama and Munger to amplify economic and job prospects.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's commitment to infrastructural expansion, showcasing the projects as part of the broader 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. The transformational initiatives align with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance multi-modal connectivity and economic efficiency across the states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement: PM Narendra Modi.
Nitish Kumar Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 1,400 Crore in Barh
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab.
PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of Himachal Pradesh's disaster-hit Mandi and Kullu districts, in Kangra to take stock of situation.