Bihar on the Rise: Rail and Road Projects Propel Regional Growth

Under PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar is witnessing accelerated growth through key rail and highway projects. These initiatives, approved by the Cabinet, aim to boost regional connectivity, stimulate local economies, and generate jobs, aligning with India's self-reliance goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:47 IST
Bihar on the Rise: Rail and Road Projects Propel Regional Growth
Union Minister CR Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is forging ahead on a developmental trajectory under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to Union Minister CR Patil. The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, aimed at reducing out-migration for employment.

In a significant boost, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, sanctioned major projects across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. These include doubling the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and constructing a greenfield highway between Mokama and Munger to amplify economic and job prospects.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's commitment to infrastructural expansion, showcasing the projects as part of the broader 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. The transformational initiatives align with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance multi-modal connectivity and economic efficiency across the states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

