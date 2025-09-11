Minister's Commitment to Congress Party Amid Event Controversy
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara affirms his unwavering allegiance to the Congress Party amid allegations of attending an ABVP event. He clarifies that he only paid floral tributes to Rani Abbakka, not participating in any RSS activities. His dedication and political history remain unquestionable despite internal dissent.
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, reiterated his steadfast loyalty to the Congress Party while denying involvement in an ABVP event. He clarified that he merely paid respects to Rani Abbakka during a local procession without partaking in any activities associated with the RSS student wing.
Parameshwara emphasized his ideological commitment, dismissing attempts to politicize his actions. He quipped, "Political adversaries may stir controversy, but my loyalty to Congress in the last 35 years speaks for itself. Any claims otherwise lack merit."
Responding to the situation, State Congress President D K Shivakumar expressed intent to investigate the matter. Recently, he had faced criticism after singing an RSS song, a move that resulted in an apology amid internal strife within Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
