Supreme Court to Hear Kangana Ranaut's Defamation Case Linked to Farmer Protests

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to review the defamation case involving actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on September 12. The case was initially rejected by a high court despite Ranaut's attempts to have it quashed.

The defamation allegations stem from a retweet by Ranaut concerning Mahinder Kaur, a 73-year-old protestor from Punjab, during the tumultuous 2020-21 farmer protests. Kaur alleged that Ranaut's remarks unjustly compared her to another protest figure, Bilkis Bano, thereby tarnishing her reputation.

The judicial proceedings have sparked discussions on social media's role in defamation cases, with courts weighing both individual rights and freedom of expression. Justice in this case will hinge upon the interpretation of remarks made by Ranaut and the pertinence of the procedural steps taken by lower courts.

