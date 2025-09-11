Left Menu

Anbumani Ramadoss Retains PMK Presidency Despite Expulsion Drama

Anbumani Ramadoss is confirmed to continue as Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President until 2026, following a tumultuous expulsion by his father, party founder S Ramadoss. The Election Commission of India recognizes his presidency despite allegations of anti-party activities and ongoing tensions within the party.

11-09-2025
Anbumani Ramadoss Retains PMK Presidency Despite Expulsion Drama
PMK leader K Balu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Anbumani Ramadoss has been affirmed by party leader K Balu as continuing in his role as President, despite his expulsion by his father and party founder, S Ramadoss. Balu informed the media that the Election Commission of India recognizes Anbumani's leadership and has extended his tenure until August 2026.

Anbumani faced expulsion due to alleged anti-party activities after failing to respond to the disciplinary committee's charges. S Ramadoss cited 16 complaints and stated that Anbumani's silence amounted to an admission of guilt. The elder Ramadoss emphasized no PMK members should associate with Anbumani moving forward.

Speaking from his residence, Ramadoss remarked on Anbumani's alleged surveillance and disregard for senior advice, criticizing his aptitude for leadership. Although the PMK founder dismissed rumors of appointing his daughter to a key post, he maintained that Anbumani's departure would not hinder the party's progress, describing him as a 'weed' needing removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

