The Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Sparks Nationwide Outrage

In a shocking turn of events, conservative figure Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University, leading to widespread public outcry and a massive manhunt for the suspected sniper.

The event, which saw 3,000 attendees, was part of Kirk's 'American Comeback Tour.' Known for his provocative political views, Kirk was discussing gun violence when he was shot. Graphic footage of the incident quickly circulated online, amplifying the outrage.

Authorities have yet to apprehend the suspect, heightening fears of political violence that have surged since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021. Utah Governor Spencer Cox condemned the killing as a direct threat to constitutional freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)