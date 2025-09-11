Left Menu

Controversial Comments Stir Tensions: BJP Leader C T Ravi Faces Legal Action

BJP leader C T Ravi faces legal charges for alleged inflammatory comments during a Ganesha idol event in Maddur, sparking heightened tensions. The incident follows a stone-pelting on a procession, resulting in arrests and widespread protests. Ravi remains defiant, continuing his fight for Hindutva amidst criticism.

A legal case has been filed against BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) C T Ravi for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at a Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur, police reported on Thursday.

The comments, reportedly targeting the minority community, were made amidst heightened tensions following a stone-pelting incident during a previous Ganesha procession on September 7. The case, based on a complaint by a police officer, was filed under section 196 (1) a of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Responding to the FIR, Ravi expressed defiance, highlighting his long-standing commitment to Hindutva and the nation. He attributed his remarks to provocations by protesters. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar acknowledged Ravi's controversial history, while 22 individuals have been arrested related to the stone-pelting incident, escalating unrest in Maddur.

