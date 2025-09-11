The Thackeray Tango: Political Reconciliation in Maharashtra

In a surprising development on Maharashtra's political scene, Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray are reported to be in talks, indicating a possible political reconciliation. Sources reveal that the two leaders, though rivals in the past, are considering joining forces ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj Thackeray's Dadar residence, 'Shivtirth', marking their second such meeting in two weeks. Discussions reportedly focused on potential collaborations as both leaders seek to redefine their political stand in Maharashtra. Despite their history, the meetings have revived speculation of a prospective alliance.

While some speculate on a strategic alliance due to the roles played by both leaders in previous political battles, others, including MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar and Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, described the meetings as personal and non-political. The political outcome of these discussions remains to be seen, but there's no denying their potential impact on the upcoming local elections.