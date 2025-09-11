Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out to the United States for long-range weaponry amidst mounting tension with Russia. During a joint briefing held in Kyiv, alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskiy stated the need for increased military support should Russia continue to reject a ceasefire agreement.

The plea underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, highlighting Ukraine's strategy of bolstering international alliances to counteract Russian aggression. Speaking candidly, Zelenskiy pointed to the intransigence of Russian forces as a catalyst for this urgent request.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture, with Ukraine steadfast in its pursuit of peace yet prepared to escalate its defense capabilities. As the international community watches closely, Zelenskiy's appeal may significantly influence diplomatic relations concerning the Eastern European conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)