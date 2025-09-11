Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy requested long-range weapons from U.S. President Donald Trump amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. The request was made during a Kyiv briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, emphasizing Ukraine's need for international support if Russia refuses a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:40 IST
Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out to the United States for long-range weaponry amidst mounting tension with Russia. During a joint briefing held in Kyiv, alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskiy stated the need for increased military support should Russia continue to reject a ceasefire agreement.

The plea underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, highlighting Ukraine's strategy of bolstering international alliances to counteract Russian aggression. Speaking candidly, Zelenskiy pointed to the intransigence of Russian forces as a catalyst for this urgent request.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture, with Ukraine steadfast in its pursuit of peace yet prepared to escalate its defense capabilities. As the international community watches closely, Zelenskiy's appeal may significantly influence diplomatic relations concerning the Eastern European conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global
2
Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

 India
3
Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF personnel; praises their efforts.

Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF p...

 India
4
Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Cal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025