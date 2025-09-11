Belarus Frees 52 Prisoners Amid U.S. Diplomatic Efforts
Belarus has released 52 prisoners, who are now heading to Lithuania, following U.S. diplomatic negotiations. President Donald Trump had urged Belarus to release individuals he termed as "hostages." A U.S. delegation, led by Trump's deputy assistant John Coale, played a crucial role in this release.
In a significant diplomatic move, Belarus has released 52 prisoners, according to the U.S. embassy in Vilnius. The individuals are en route to Lithuania, marking a noteworthy development in international diplomacy.
U.S. President Donald Trump previously appealed to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to free the detainees, branding them as "hostages." His administration actively pursued these negotiations to secure their release.
A U.S.-led delegation, headed by President Trump's deputy assistant John Coale, was instrumental in the talks held in Minsk. Their efforts resulted in the release of 52 prisoners of varying nationalities, showcasing the impact of diplomatic negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
