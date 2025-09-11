Mass Resignations Shake BJP in Manipur's Phungyar Constituency
At least 43 BJP members resigned from the party in Manipur's Phungyar constituency. The resignations come amid discontent over a lack of consultation and respect for grassroots leadership. This upheaval occurs just days before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state, highlighting internal party challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, at least 43 BJP members have resigned from their positions in Manipur's Phungyar constituency, located in the Ukhrul district. The resignations, which include senior figures such as the mandal president and heads of various morchas, come merely days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to the region.
The dissenters cited concerns over the current state of the party, pointing to a lack of consultation and inclusivity as primary issues. Their statement underscored a persistent commitment to the BJP's ideology, while expressing frustration over the internal dynamics within the party.
Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming visit marks his first to Manipur since the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo people erupted in May, leading to significant unrest. The developments in Phungyar add another layer of complexity to the political landscape ahead of his arrival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Manipur
- resignations
- Phungyar
- Modi
- visit
- ethnic violence
- grassroots
- leadership
- politics
ALSO READ
Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF personnel; praises their efforts.
Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for orphaned children.
Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured.
PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand.
PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Disaster-Stricken Uttarakhand