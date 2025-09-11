Left Menu

Mass Resignations Shake BJP in Manipur's Phungyar Constituency

At least 43 BJP members resigned from the party in Manipur's Phungyar constituency. The resignations come amid discontent over a lack of consultation and respect for grassroots leadership. This upheaval occurs just days before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state, highlighting internal party challenges.

Updated: 11-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:07 IST
In a significant political development, at least 43 BJP members have resigned from their positions in Manipur's Phungyar constituency, located in the Ukhrul district. The resignations, which include senior figures such as the mandal president and heads of various morchas, come merely days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to the region.

The dissenters cited concerns over the current state of the party, pointing to a lack of consultation and inclusivity as primary issues. Their statement underscored a persistent commitment to the BJP's ideology, while expressing frustration over the internal dynamics within the party.

Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming visit marks his first to Manipur since the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo people erupted in May, leading to significant unrest. The developments in Phungyar add another layer of complexity to the political landscape ahead of his arrival.

