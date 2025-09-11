Mass Resignations Shake BJP in Manipur's Phungyar Constituency

In a significant political development, at least 43 BJP members have resigned from their positions in Manipur's Phungyar constituency, located in the Ukhrul district. The resignations, which include senior figures such as the mandal president and heads of various morchas, come merely days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to the region.

The dissenters cited concerns over the current state of the party, pointing to a lack of consultation and inclusivity as primary issues. Their statement underscored a persistent commitment to the BJP's ideology, while expressing frustration over the internal dynamics within the party.

Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming visit marks his first to Manipur since the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo people erupted in May, leading to significant unrest. The developments in Phungyar add another layer of complexity to the political landscape ahead of his arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)